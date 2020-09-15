1/
Billy C. Carpenter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy C. Carpenter

Madison - Billy Clayton Carpenter, age 88, of Madison, passed away on September 12, 2020 at home with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born on February 17, 1932 to Voyd and Annie Mae Pinkleton Carpenter at Gallatin, TN. He served in the US Air Force and is a Veteran of the Korean War. Billy retired as an Engineer with Bellsouth. He was a member of Briarwood United Methodist Church.

Billy is survived by his loving spouse of 63 years, Thelma Sells Carpenter, daughter, Linda Carpenter Letson (Jerry); grandchildren, Jared Letson (Lindsay), Leah Letson Pence (Grant) and Aaryn Letson.

He was preceded in death by both parents; son, Christopher Scott Carpenter and a brother, V.W. Carpenter, Jr.

Visitation will be Saturday September 19, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home and a graveside service will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved