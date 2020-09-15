Billy C. CarpenterMadison - Billy Clayton Carpenter, age 88, of Madison, passed away on September 12, 2020 at home with his wife and daughter by his side.He was born on February 17, 1932 to Voyd and Annie Mae Pinkleton Carpenter at Gallatin, TN. He served in the US Air Force and is a Veteran of the Korean War. Billy retired as an Engineer with Bellsouth. He was a member of Briarwood United Methodist Church.Billy is survived by his loving spouse of 63 years, Thelma Sells Carpenter, daughter, Linda Carpenter Letson (Jerry); grandchildren, Jared Letson (Lindsay), Leah Letson Pence (Grant) and Aaryn Letson.He was preceded in death by both parents; son, Christopher Scott Carpenter and a brother, V.W. Carpenter, Jr.Visitation will be Saturday September 19, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home and a graveside service will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.