Terry - Mr. Billy Dean Mitchell, 82, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 06, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.—10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Terry Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the funeral home will have an occupancy of ten people in the building at a time. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines apply.
