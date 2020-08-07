1/
Billy Dean Mitchell
1937 - 2020
Billy Dean Mitchell

Terry - Mr. Billy Dean Mitchell, 82, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 06, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.—10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Terry Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the funeral home will have an occupancy of ten people in the building at a time. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines apply.

Full obituary and online guestbook available at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
