Billy (Bill) Eugene Warrington



Lexington - Billy (Bill) Eugene Warrington, 80, of Lexington, Mississippi, passed away on June 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, July 1, at Oddfellows Cemetery in Lexington. The Reverend Keith Garland will officiate. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Southern Funeral Home in Lexington.



Bill was born in Lambert, Mississippi, on August 8, 1939. He graduated from Lambert High School in 1957 and went on to graduate from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in 1961. Upon graduation, he moved to Lexington, Mississippi, to work as a pharmacist in Henrich Drug Store on Court Square. He would later purchase this drug store; he retired in 2006, after having worked there for 45 years.



In 1966 he married Wanda Beth Suttle of Jackson, Mississippi. They were a devoted couple for 54 years and had two children, Brett and Betsy.



Bill was also devoted to the First Baptist Church in Lexington, where he served as a deacon for many years. After his retirement, he enjoyed the fellowship of the LLL trips sponsored by the church. Also, he faithfully helped with the monthly Episcopal and Presbyterian luncheons in town, where everyone depended on him and loved him. He treasured his customers in the drug store and cultivated many lifelong friends from these contacts. During his life, he and Beth traveled extensively, and he delighted in taking his children and grandchildren on many of these trips. He particularly enjoyed cruises, where he loved the 24-hour soft-serve ice cream. An expert gardener, he spent countless hours creating his picture-perfect yard.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Mary Romedy and Richard Kingsley Warrington; a son, Brett Walton Warrington; and three sisters, Eloise Willis, Ilene Bounds, and Mildred (Mickie) Bryant.



He is survived by his wife Beth; a daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Warrington Green, (Hance) of Ridgeland, Mississippi; a daughter-in-law, Heather Warrington Polk, also of Ridgeland, Mississippi; four brothers, Dr. James Warrington, Leon Warrington, Joe Warrington, and Dr. Paul Warrington; and two sisters, Helen Waller and Shelia Ryals. He is also survived by three beloved grandchildren, Sloan Warrington of Brandon, Mississippi, and Marybrett and Wes Green of Ridgeland, Mississippi, who knew him as "Daddy B." and "Pop Pop."



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 237, Lexington, MS 39095.









