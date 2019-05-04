|
Billy Fox Greenleaf
Philadelphia - Billy "Mama Bill" Fox Greenleaf, age 91, peacefully transitioned to her new heavenly home with her children by her side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Mama Bill's life will be honored Saturday, May 4, 2019, during visitation from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, Ms. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was a Neshoba County native, born on January 5, 1928, to Mr. & Mrs. Junius G. Fox and was raised in the Coldwater community. Billy attended and received Home Economics degree from MSCW in 1949. Billy married Jackson Yates Greenleaf in 1950 and established Philadelphia as their home. While in Philadelphia she worked for US Motors and the Mississippi Welfare Department, had six children and was a member of the First United Methodist Church . In 1969 Billy and her family moved to Eupora, MS, where she continued to work for the Welfare Department and was member of the First United Methodist Church in Eupora. In 2004 she returned to Philadelphia after the death of her husband , Jack. Billy, having returned to her roots in Philadelphia continued to be an avid gardener, loved playing bridge and enjoyed renewing old friendships. She joined the First Presbyterian Church where she shared a mutual love for the church and it's congregation.
Mama Bill was a devoted wife and mother and she especially loved her traditional family gatherings with as many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in attendance as possible. She thought , the more church pews her family could fill the better.
Mama Bill is survived by her six children, Bill Greenleaf (Kathy) of Flowood, MS, Gina Greenleaf of Natchez, MS, Patti Landrum (Craig) of Ridgeland, MS, Lisa Dyer (Ralph) of Natchez, MS, Greg Greenleaf (Becky) of Midland, TX, and Amy Faulkner (Del) of Columbus, MS. Her surviving grandchildren include, Jessica Cole (Ryan) of Jackson, MS, Lacy Blanton (Nick) of Sierra Vista, AZ, Emily Smith (Jason) of Gulfport, MS, John Payton Hood (Katie) of Gulfport, MS, Les Myrick (Abigail) of Madison, MS, Molly Shivers (Brad) of Cleveland, MS, Daniel Myrick (Kendall) of Marks, MS, Marianna Myrick of Lesotho, Africa, Andy Greenleaf (Brandy) of Midland, TX, and Megan Kelley (Jake) of Midland, TX. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack Greenleaf; sisters, Sara Foil and Annelle Ouellette; an infant great-grandson, Thatcher Kelley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Atwood, Quality Hospice, and personal caregivers, Lela Williams, Pepper Wiginton, Paulette Buckley, Johnny Amerson and Mignon Johnson for all of the care, love and attention so graciously given to the Greenleaf family.
The family requests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, Philadelphia, Ms, or to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 4, 2019