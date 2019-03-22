Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Billy G. Barr Obituary
Billy G. Barr

Pearl - Billy G. Barr, 76, passed away from this life Monday, March 18, 2019, at Jaquith Nursing Home in Whitfield.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 1:00pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memorial Garden.

Mr. Barr was born December 6, 1942, in Simpson County, Mississippi, the son of the late David Barr and Frances Barr. Mr. Barr was a member of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl. He worked for the City of Pearl where he retired in 2001.

He was an avid lover of animals, especially horses, and worked with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League as a Humane Investigator. He was also an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Betty Barr; son, Christopher Barr; daughter-in-law, Ann Elaine Barr; great-grandson, Brayden Barr; and brother, Charles Barr. Survivors include son, Jason T. Barr and wife Delaine Barr; grandchildren, Cody Barr, Justin Barr, Sydnie Barr and Kendra Barr; great-grandson, Remington Barr; sister, Dorothy Stuart; and brother, Kenny Barr, and sister-in-law Elaine Barr; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the Dementia Society of America.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
