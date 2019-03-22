Billy Gene "Bill" Hales



Brandon, MS - Billy Gene "Bill" Hales, 79, a resident of Brandon, MS, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10-11:45 am at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.



Mr. Hales was born in Flora, MS on February 24, 1940, to James Alvin Hales and Eva Lillian Waldrop Hales. He was married to Billie Jean Lea Hales. Mr. Hales worked in the tire industry for Armstrong/Pirelli Tires many years before retiring.



He was a member of First Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. He was in the Plumber and Pipefitters Local #619 in Vicksburg, MS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sitting on his back porch. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.



Mr. Hales was preceded in death by his parents, James Alvin Hales and Eva Lillian Waldrop Hales; brother, William Alvin Hales and his sister, Margie Lee Hales Ross.



Mr. Hales is survived by his wife of 56 years, Billie Jean Lea Hales; daughter, Carol Hales Hancock; son, Todd Hales; grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Gavin and Vivian; sister, Mary Edith Hales Geotz; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .



You may offer you condolences at



www.ottandlee.com Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary