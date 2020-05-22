Billy Harold Harthcock
1946 - 2020
Brandon, MS - Billy Harold Harthcock, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home. Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Sun. May 24, 2020 at Brandon Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS handling arrangements.

Billy was born May 23, 1946 to Clarence Monroe Harthcock and Maggie Louise Bridges Harthcock in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Florence High School in 1964, where he was a football and track and field standout. He attended Ole Miss on a football scholarship and was a proud Rebel the rest of his life. After college, he joined the Mississippi Army National Guard where he was a Special Forces Engineer. He was an avid outdoorsman and some of his happiest times were spent in nature. He was a history buff and was actively involved in the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

He is survived by his mother Maggie Mahaffey, his wife Sandra, his brothers, Gilbert Harthcock and Nelson Harthcock, his daughter, Angela Charbonneau, and son Kevin Harthcock, and grandchildren, Zona Charbonneau and Victor Harthcock. Billy is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Harthcock and a brother, John Harthcock. He was loved by many and will be terribly missed by those loving family and friends.






Published in Clarion Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Brandon Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
