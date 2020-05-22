Billy Harold HarthcockBrandon, MS - Billy Harold Harthcock, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home. Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Sun. May 24, 2020 at Brandon Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS handling arrangements.Billy was born May 23, 1946 to Clarence Monroe Harthcock and Maggie Louise Bridges Harthcock in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Florence High School in 1964, where he was a football and track and field standout. He attended Ole Miss on a football scholarship and was a proud Rebel the rest of his life. After college, he joined the Mississippi Army National Guard where he was a Special Forces Engineer. He was an avid outdoorsman and some of his happiest times were spent in nature. He was a history buff and was actively involved in the Sons of Confederate Veterans.He is survived by his mother Maggie Mahaffey, his wife Sandra, his brothers, Gilbert Harthcock and Nelson Harthcock, his daughter, Angela Charbonneau, and son Kevin Harthcock, and grandchildren, Zona Charbonneau and Victor Harthcock. Billy is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Harthcock and a brother, John Harthcock. He was loved by many and will be terribly missed by those loving family and friends.