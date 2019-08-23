|
Billy Jennens Powell
Eupora - Billy Jennens Powell of Eupora, Mississippi, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi on August 21, 2019 at 5:14 a.m. He was born June 12, 1935, in Valdosta, GA to Robert Cleveland and Lorene Naron Cooper Powell.
Funeral Services will be 3:00PM Friday August 23rd. at Eupora First Baptist Church in Eupora, MS with burial in the Eupora City Cemetery. Rev. Travis Gray and Rev. John Herring will officiate. The family wishes to thank the following for serving as pallbearers: Mark Avant, Lee Berryhill, Scott Edwards, Steve Mitchell, John Prather, and Kenneth Wade. Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Larry Joe Crenshaw, Boyd Edwards, John Gravat, Jr., Pat Hyde, Ruben Walker, and Harold Whitaker.
A 1954 graduate of Eupora High School, he was a multi-sport athlete playing football, baseball and basketball. He played basketball and ran track at Holmes Junior College. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958 and enjoyed playing baseball for his Marine Corps team during his service. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1962. He was employed by Futorian Corporation (later known as Mohasco) in Eupora, Mississippi from 1958 through 2000. He worked with RTP of Mississippi for eight years until he retired in 2008.
He married his wife, Nancy Lou Scarbrough Powell, in 1961 and together they resided in Eupora, Mississippi for the remainder of his life. A member of First Baptist Church in Eupora, he taught boys Sunday School for a number of years. He was a member and President of the Jaycees, and a member and the President of the Eupora High School Athletic Boosters Club.
He is survived by his wife of more than 58 years, Nancy Scarbrough Powell; three (3) children: a daughter, Dawn Powell Woo (William K. Woo) of Fuqua-Varina, North Carolina; a son, Billy Jennens "Jay" Powell, Jr. (Kay M. Powell) of Decatur, Mississippi; and a son, Jon Heath Powell (Deanna G. Powell) of Brandon, Mississippi. He is survived by four (4) grandchildren: Benjamin Woo (Dawn), Daniel Woo (Dawn), Matthew Woo (Dawn), and Anna Joy Powell (Jon).
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Cleveland Powell (1939); his mother, Lorene Naron Cooper Powell Walker (1976); and his brother, John Cooper Powell (2000) of Monument, Colorado.
He was heavily involved in Youth Baseball, overseeing and serving as Park Director for the Town of Eupora for nineteen (19) years. To ensure that every child had the opportunity to play summer baseball regardless of their race, he introduced the Town of Eupora to Dizzy Dean Baseball. He served as a National Board Member of Dizzy Dean Baseball from 1988 until his death, serving one term as National Commissioner of Dizzy Dean Baseball (over 17 states), and serving as an officer for many years in the capacities of President, Vice-President and Secretary of the National Board. He was also a State Director of Dizzy Dean for the State of Mississippi for many years and served as a Mississippi State Officer and was instrumental in bringing state baseball tournaments to the Town of Eupora. His efforts were also instrumental in developing and growing the current Dizzy Dean Girls Softball program. In 1985, he coached the State Championship 17-18 year-old Eupora summer baseball team that went to the Dizzy Dean World Series.
The family wishes to extend its many thanks to Dr. Charles Ozborn for many years of excellent care and friendship, and the many wonderful and compassionate people at North Mississippi Medical Center - Eupora and North Mississippi Medical Center - Tupelo.
