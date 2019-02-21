Services
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Independent Methodist Church of Madison
1556 Hwy 51 North
Madison, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
First Independent Methodist Church of Madison
1556 Hwy 51 North
Madison, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Mason


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Joe Mason Obituary
Billy Joe Mason

Madison - Billy Joe Mason, 62, of Madison, passed away on February 18, 2019 at his residence.

Billy was born on June 27, 1956 to J. W. and Elsie Mason. He worked for Professional Eye Care Associates and was a member of First Independent Methodist Church of Madison. He loved his church family.

Billy loved his family and friends spending as much time with them as possible. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and many other activities that would take him outdoors.

Billy is survived by his loving spouse Carol, Two Sons, Logan Andrew Mason, David Joe Mason; Two Sisters, Judy Steen (Joe), Janet Tate (Gene); Brother, Roland Luckey (Nancy); Grandaughter, Taylor Mason. He was preceded in death by Father, J.W.Mason, Mother, Elsie Mason and Sister, Sandy Mason.

Visitation will be held at First Independent Methodist Church of Madison, located at 1556 Hwy 51 North, Madison, MS on February 22nd, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. A Memorial service will follow immediately after at 2:30 PM.

Memorials are suggested for St Jude Hospital in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be given at www.natchztracefuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.