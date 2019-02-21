|
Billy Joe Mason
Madison - Billy Joe Mason, 62, of Madison, passed away on February 18, 2019 at his residence.
Billy was born on June 27, 1956 to J. W. and Elsie Mason. He worked for Professional Eye Care Associates and was a member of First Independent Methodist Church of Madison. He loved his church family.
Billy loved his family and friends spending as much time with them as possible. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and many other activities that would take him outdoors.
Billy is survived by his loving spouse Carol, Two Sons, Logan Andrew Mason, David Joe Mason; Two Sisters, Judy Steen (Joe), Janet Tate (Gene); Brother, Roland Luckey (Nancy); Grandaughter, Taylor Mason. He was preceded in death by Father, J.W.Mason, Mother, Elsie Mason and Sister, Sandy Mason.
Visitation will be held at First Independent Methodist Church of Madison, located at 1556 Hwy 51 North, Madison, MS on February 22nd, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. A Memorial service will follow immediately after at 2:30 PM.
Memorials are suggested for St Jude Hospital in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be given at www.natchztracefuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 21, 2019