Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Mendenhall Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Grantham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy L. Grantham


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy L. Grantham Obituary
Billy L. Grantham

Gulfport - Billy Lynn Grantham, 69, formerly of Richland.

He was born April 10,1950, in Mendenhall, died September 7, 2019, in Gulfport, after a long illness.

He was preceeded in death by parents Russell and Edna Grantham, and brother Floyd Creel.

He is survived by his sister Peggy Nell Stiver and many other beloved family and friends.

Billy grew up in Richland, and worked at MDOT Concrete Lab for 34 years before retiring. His passions in life were fishing, hunting and dancing to great music with friends and family.

A gentle soul that loved life. He was well loved and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be 9:00-11:00am, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services are 2:30pm, Thursday, in the Mendenhall Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to any local animal rescue shelter.

Please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com to sign online guest register.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now