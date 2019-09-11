|
Billy L. Grantham
Gulfport - Billy Lynn Grantham, 69, formerly of Richland.
He was born April 10,1950, in Mendenhall, died September 7, 2019, in Gulfport, after a long illness.
He was preceeded in death by parents Russell and Edna Grantham, and brother Floyd Creel.
He is survived by his sister Peggy Nell Stiver and many other beloved family and friends.
Billy grew up in Richland, and worked at MDOT Concrete Lab for 34 years before retiring. His passions in life were fishing, hunting and dancing to great music with friends and family.
A gentle soul that loved life. He was well loved and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be 9:00-11:00am, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services are 2:30pm, Thursday, in the Mendenhall Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to any local animal rescue shelter.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019