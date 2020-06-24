Billy M. Tannehill
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy M Tannehill

Ridgeland, MS - Billy M. Tannehill, 84, of Ridgeland, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will take place in the chapel at Parkway Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Billy was born on April 20, 1936 to John and Willie Mae Tannehill in Collins, Mississippi and grew up on a dairy farm. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 32 years traveling across the state as an examiner for the Department of Banking and Consumer Finance.

Bill, as he was known by family and friends, was a strong Christian, husband, father, son, friend, and American. He always acted justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly with his God. Upon his retirement, he dedicated the rest of his life in service to his Lord, family, and friends. That's a leader; that's a patriot; that's a real man.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John Thomas Tannehill and David Tannehill.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nora Vowell Tannehill; daughter, Susan Tannehill Kendricks, husband Sam; son, Colonel Brad Tannehill, wife Kristy; grandchildren, Cooper Kendricks, Anna Catherine Kendricks, Bramlett Kendricks, Brooke Tannehill, Blaire Tannehill and Jackson Tannehill; and sisters-in-law, Linda Tannehill and Shirley Tannehill.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guest book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved