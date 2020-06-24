Billy M Tannehill
Ridgeland, MS - Billy M. Tannehill, 84, of Ridgeland, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will take place in the chapel at Parkway Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Billy was born on April 20, 1936 to John and Willie Mae Tannehill in Collins, Mississippi and grew up on a dairy farm. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 32 years traveling across the state as an examiner for the Department of Banking and Consumer Finance.
Bill, as he was known by family and friends, was a strong Christian, husband, father, son, friend, and American. He always acted justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly with his God. Upon his retirement, he dedicated the rest of his life in service to his Lord, family, and friends. That's a leader; that's a patriot; that's a real man.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John Thomas Tannehill and David Tannehill.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nora Vowell Tannehill; daughter, Susan Tannehill Kendricks, husband Sam; son, Colonel Brad Tannehill, wife Kristy; grandchildren, Cooper Kendricks, Anna Catherine Kendricks, Bramlett Kendricks, Brooke Tannehill, Blaire Tannehill and Jackson Tannehill; and sisters-in-law, Linda Tannehill and Shirley Tannehill.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.