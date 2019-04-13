|
Billy R. Barefoot
Clinton - It is with great sadness that the family of Billy R. "Bill" Barefoot announces his passing on April 11, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Clinton, MS.
Bill was born on March 22, 1944, in Columbia, MS to George and Hazel Barefoot. After high school graduation, he continued his education at Hinds Community College and Belhaven College where he was involved in the music programs.
Bill retired after a 40-year career in pharmaceutical sales. He was honored to have served his country in the Army Reserves. For nearly 20 years, Bill was fortunate to have coached all 3 of his sons in youth soccer. He always enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially at deer camp. Bill was proud of all his grandchildren and encouraged them in their academics, sports, and arts.
His parents, George and Hazel Barefoot, and his older brother, Larry Barefoot preceded him in death.
Left to honor and remember him are his wife of 25 years, Jane Barefoot, his children, Chad Barefoot (Kristal) of Clinton, MS, Jason Barefoot (Drew) of Atlanta, GA, Alex Barefoot (Lisa) of Madison, MS, and his step-daughters, Jan Shropshire (Charlie Harper) of Richmond, VA and Jill Shropshire of Richmond, VA. His grandchildren, Tucker Barefoot, Carson Barefoot, Christina Barefoot, Trace Barefoot, and Emily Harper will remember him fondly. He is also survived by Kathy Barefoot, the mother of his children. Bill had many special friends and co-workers in his life, but he treasured his 57-year friendship with Charles and Sue Henry of Vicksburg, MS.
Visitation for Bill Barefoot will be on Sunday, April 14th from 3:00 - 5:00 PM. Funeral Service is scheduled at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 15th with visitation an hour prior to services. Both services will be held at Wright & Ferguson in Clinton, MS. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 15th at the Natchez Trace Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: First United Methodist Church of Clinton - Adult Music Program, 100 Mt. Salus Dr., Clinton, MS 39056, or The Mississippi Food Network - Children's Backpack Program, P O Box 411, Jackson, MS 39205.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019