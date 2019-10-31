|
|
Billy R. Duckworth
Jackson - Billy R. Duckworth of Jackson passed away on October 29, 2019 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Marine Corps and later operated an insurance and real estate business in Monticello for 45 years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 02, 2019 at Beauregard Memorial Cemetery, Beauregard, MS, under the direction of Sebrell Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS.
The second of fourteen children, Billy was born and raised in Simpson County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie C. and Myrtle Smith Duckworth; his wife of 64 years, Nell Barlow Duckworth; brothers, Allison W. Duckworth, Joseph W. Duckworth, Robert D. Duckworth, Albert F. "Bud" Duckworth, Lester C. Duckworth, W. Charles Duckworth, Alton G. "Junior" Duckworth; and sisters, Wilda Shofner, Ruby Grace Hemphill, Sue Scarborough, and Dorothy Deen.
Survivors include; sons, Mike Duckworth and Bill Duckworth; sisters, Cookie Polonchak and Linda Lucas; grandchildren, Valerie Allison, Wesley Duckworth, Darian Duckworth, and Jeffrey Duckworth; great-granddaughter, Savannah Allison and great-grandsons, Hayden Duckworth and Caleb Duckworth.
Memorials may be made to the first church that he and Nell attended after their marriage in 1948, which is now pastored by their granddaughter, Darian: First United Methodist Church of West Point, P O Box 293, West Point, MS 39773.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019