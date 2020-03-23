|
Rev. Billy R. Pearson
Brandon - Rev. Billy R. Pearson, 86, went home to Heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was born October 25, 1933, in Laurel, a son of the late Samuel V. Pearson and Minnie Mae Broadhead Pearson. Rev. Pearson was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Shriners, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a lengthy career in sales and distribution of retail foods, and then followed the Lord's call to be a non-denominational preacher.
Rev. Pearson loved people, and dedicated his life to serving others. To the delight of local children he served as the Shriner's Clown, "Yoyo", and as Santa for parades. Rev. Pearson stayed active during his residency at the nursing home, singing during Sunday services, entertaining other residents, and making balloon animals just to bring a smile to someone.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Moore Pearson, in 2017, as well as his daughter-in-law, Rosemary Pearson.
Survivors include sons, Billy Wayne Pearson, and Glenn Pearson and wife Sherry; daughter, Kathy Whitehead and husband Tommy; brother, Tommy Pearson; sister, Sammie Jean Johnson; grandchildren, Heather Rogers, Beau Pearson, Brittney Barnett, and Matthew Whitehead; and great-grandchildren, Madison Rogers, Conner Loper, Dylan Pearson, Oliver Pearson, Hutson Barnett, and Harper Hastings Barnett.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30am, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Graveside services will follow at 11:00am at Crestview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made for the research of dementia/alzheimer's at dementiasociety.org, or , or for the medical care of children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020