Billy R. Polk
Terry - Billy R. Polk, 88, passed away Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at his home in Terry. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thurs, Aug 29, 2019 and again on Fri Aug 30, 2019 10am until the 11am funeral service, all at Wynndale Baptist Church in Terry. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Survivors include children: Douglas Polk of Pearl, Kay Guyton (Larry) of Conroe, TX, Steven S. Polk (Lynn) of Terry, grandchildren Jason Polk (Laura), Matthew Guyton (Brew), and Will Guyton and 5 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister-in-laws, Merle "Pap" Mize and Susanna Orr; and brother-in-law, Bill Orr. He leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Billy was born on Oct. 27, 1930 to Guysell and Lillian Polk. He was predeceased by his wife, Anita Mize Polk. Billy graduated from Central High School class of 1950 and Mississippi College in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 3rd Class from 1951- 1955 and he was employed by the Jackson Fire Department from 1955 until his retirement as District Chief in 1992, after 36 years of service. He has been a dedicated member of Wynndale Baptist Church for 25 years.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019