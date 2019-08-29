Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wynndale Baptist Church
Terry, MS
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wynndale Baptist Church
Terry, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wynndale Baptist Church
Terry, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Polk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy R. Polk


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy R. Polk Obituary
Billy R. Polk

Terry - Billy R. Polk, 88, passed away Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at his home in Terry. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thurs, Aug 29, 2019 and again on Fri Aug 30, 2019 10am until the 11am funeral service, all at Wynndale Baptist Church in Terry. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Survivors include children: Douglas Polk of Pearl, Kay Guyton (Larry) of Conroe, TX, Steven S. Polk (Lynn) of Terry, grandchildren Jason Polk (Laura), Matthew Guyton (Brew), and Will Guyton and 5 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister-in-laws, Merle "Pap" Mize and Susanna Orr; and brother-in-law, Bill Orr. He leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Billy was born on Oct. 27, 1930 to Guysell and Lillian Polk. He was predeceased by his wife, Anita Mize Polk. Billy graduated from Central High School class of 1950 and Mississippi College in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 3rd Class from 1951- 1955 and he was employed by the Jackson Fire Department from 1955 until his retirement as District Chief in 1992, after 36 years of service. He has been a dedicated member of Wynndale Baptist Church for 25 years.

Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
Download Now