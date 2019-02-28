Services
Madison - Billy Ray Jones, 78, died February 26, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Friday, March 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Madison. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be held at Midway Baptist Church in Benton, MS at 3:00 p.m.

Mr. Jones was born on January 11, 1941 in Benton, the son of the late Frank and Vertie Jones. A graduate of Mississippi State University, he worked for the Wage and Hour Division of the US Department of Labor for 42 years, retiring as district director.

Mr. Jones loved woodworking, especially building furniture, and enjoyed fishing. Mr. Jones cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren and close friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison and the Patsy Tolleson Sunday school class.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife Patsy Jones of Madison; son, Steve Jones and his wife Tara of Oxford; daughter, Becky Wallace and her husband Robbie of Clinton, MS and beloved grandchildren, Madi and Sawyer Jones both of Oxford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated in his memory for amyloidosis research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials may be mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 28, 2019
