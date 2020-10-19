Billy Wayne Grantham
Gluckstadt - Billy Wayne Grantham, Age 72, of Gluckstadt, MS passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the VA Nursing home in Kosciusko, MS. He was born November 28, 1947 in Lexington, MS, son of Late William Edward Grantham and Elizabeth Treadaway Grantham Dyson. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the 2:00 pm Funeral service at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, with Rev. Larry Saxton of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
Billy Wayne graduated from Canton High School in 1965, then attended Holmes Junior College where he received an associate's degree in May 1967. He also attended Mississippi College. He served in the United States Marine Corps from March 1968 until January of 1974. He served in Vietnam War in 1968 and also served in Japan and Alaska. Billy Wayne received the Medal of National Defense Service with Rifle expert badge. He was employed with the United States Postal service for 34 years as a Flat Sorter Machine Operator. He retired in 2004. Billy Wayne enjoyed playing music with friends and "The Real Country Band." After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and hanging out by his pool.
Billy Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; brothers John D Grantham of Crystal Springs and William Douglas (Doug) Grantham of Canton, MS, Sister Deloris Marie Grantham of New Orleans; Sister Mary Ann Holmes of Springfield, LA and sister Warrene Jean Keyes of Atlanta, GA.
He is survived by his 3 sons; Gregory Wayne Grantham (Holly) of Gulfport, MS, Beau Brian Grantham (April) of Flora, MS, and Zachary Allen Grantham (Kari) of Canton, MS; 6 Granddaughters, Megan Grantham Prince (Keeth), Houston-Rea Grantham, Skye Grantham, Layke Grantham, Mallory Grantham and Karleigh Grantham and Sister in Law, Kathy Crum Grantham and niece Suzy Grantham Coleman (Ken).
