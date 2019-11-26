|
|
Billy Wayne Pittman
Florence - Billy Wayne Pittman, 73, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, November 25, 2019 at UMMC in Jackson. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 29th from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 30th from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. funeral service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.
Billy Wayne was born December 3, 1945 in Ellisville, MS to the late William Harrison and Inez Everett Pittman. He worked for Entergy as an Area Line Foreman and served his country in the Air Force during Vietnam. He was a very kind, generous, and loving man who loved his family with all his heart. He was a great storyteller and was know for his sense of humor. In his spare time, he enjoyed antique cars and doing crossword puzzles.
Along with his parents, Billy Wayne is also preceded in death by his brothers, William Allen "Albert" Pittman, Jimmy Dale Pittman, and Alfred Ray "Buddy" Pittman. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dianne Pittman of Florence; son, Steven Wayne (Kim) Pittman of Raymond; daughter, Jennifer (Jay) Myrick of Madison; daughter-in-Love, Cindy Pittman of Byram; 4 grandchildren, Hanna Pittman, Skylar Pittman, Anna Rose Myrick, and John Thomas Myrick; and sisters, Jewel Porter and her husband, Charles of the MS Gulf Cost, Tina (Ernest) DeWolf of Bossier City, LA, Joyce (rick) Fontan of Perdido, FL, and Jean Dodson of Meridian, MS.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019