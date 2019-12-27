|
Birdanell Newman
Bolton -
Birdanell (Bert) Roberts Newman of Bolton, MS passed away 12/09/19. Her husband, Tom Newman, preceded her in death. The couple have two daughters, Dyann (Glen) Stevens of AR and Angela (Charles) Lancaster of Clinton. Birdanell is survived by four sisters, Earlene Martin, Edna Mooneyham, Ouida Katsaboulas,and Linda Mason and one brother, John Roberts. She has five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Birdanell will be laid to rest in Bolton Cemetery in a private service. Her children would like to invite family and friends to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 302 Gearhart Dr., Bolton, MS from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
