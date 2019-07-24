Blaine E. Welker, Jr.



Polkville, MS - Blaine Edward Welker, Jr., 47, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Visitation is 5-9pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be 11am Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Puckett Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10am. Interment will follow in Puckett Cemetery.



Blaine was born in Charleston, SC on May 8, 1972, but was raised in Michigan. He was a Veteran of the US Navy. He was very loyal and a hard worker for the United States Post Office in Brandon where he was a mail carrier for over 20 years.



Blaine put everything he had into helping and caring for others; he would actually give anyone the shirt off of his back. Even after death, he is still helping others by being an organ donor. He was a very patient and humble man, loving husband, father and step-father. Being the wonderful father that he was, he taught his children how to survive in life with his gifted talents. He was always nice and courteous to anyone he came in contact with throughout his life. Blaine had many jokes to tell; often he was the only one laughing with his very own hardy and robust laugh!



Survivors include his wife, Kissy Patrick Welker; children, Blaine Edward Welker, III, Makayla Leeanne Welker, Brent Anthony Robinson and Ethan Patrick Robinson; mother, Janene Welker Townsend (Rob); father, Blaine Edward Welker, Sr. (Marcy); brother, Henry Welker (Heather); step brothers, Jason and Brian Burke.



Memorials may be made to the at .



You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on July 24, 2019