Blanche Livingston Kilby
Indianola - Blanche Livingston Kilby, 96, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at her home. Born in Bellwood, MS and grew up in Belzoni where she graduated from Belzoni High School. While in high school she enjoyed various sports but playing basketball was her favorite. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Blanche worked for South Central Bell across the MS Delta and Atlanta. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Indianola. She was also a member of the Indianola Culture Club, Indianola Garden Club and Women of the Church where she held various offices. Blanche enjoyed playing bridge in various groups in Indianola.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, David Edward "Pete" Kilby and daughter, Margaret Kilby Schoenberg; parents, Ida Thompson Livingston and Ewing Livingston; brothers and sisters, Robert Livingston, Louise Livingston Lick and Elizabeth Livingston Turbeville. She is survived by two daughters Brenda Kilby Thames (Jimmy) of Starkville, MS and Janice Kilby of Indianola.
The visitation will be 10:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 311 Catchings, Indianola, MS. Burial will follow in Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to French Camp or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 15, 2019