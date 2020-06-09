Blanche Patricia Faherty Hosemann



Mrs. Hosemann was a native of Memphis, Tennessee and had lived in Vicksburg for 55 years. She currently resided at St. Catherine's in Madison, MS. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Memphis and attended the University of Mississippi where she was a member and served as an officer of the Phi Mu Sorority.



In Memphis, Mrs. Hosemann was a member of the Red Cross Motor Corp during WWII . While in Vicksburg she was a member and officer of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary, Sample Antique Club, Needlework Guild, St. Paul's Altar Society and St. Paul's Catholic Church.



Patricia was a generous and loyal friend to many, a strongly independent lady, yet gentle devout Catholic and humble in spirit. She was immensely proud of her large family and unselfishly encouraged their varied life paths.



Mrs. Hosemann was preceded in death by her husband Charles Delbert Hosemann, Sr., her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Patrick Faherty of Memphis, brothers, Frank P. Faherty and Michael W. Faherty, son-in-law C. V. Bennett, III and a grandson, Robert Michael Thiergartner. She leaves behind a son, Lieutenant Governor Charles Delbert (Lynn) Hosemann, Jr. of Jackson, MS, and daughters Elizabeth H. Thiergartner of Dana Point, CA and Blanche H. Bennett of Harlan, KY, seven grandchildren, Kristen Hosemann (Brian) Twomey, Dr. Charles Delbert "Chad" (Courtney) Hosemann, III, Mark Mansfield (Leslie) Hosemann, Patricia Miles Thiergartner, Anna Thiergartner (Christopher) Feather, Clyde Vester "Ves" (Laura) Bennett, IV, John Rhett Miles (Taylor) Bennett, 13 great grandchildren, and two sisters, Mrs. Edward E. Lawler of Madison, MS and Mrs. Ted P. Griffin of San Clemente, CA. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Hosemann's faithful caregiver Fannie Smith of Utica, MS.



Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Dr. Charles Delbert Hosemann, III, Mark Mansfield Hosemann, both of Jackson, MS, John Rhett Miles Bennett of Ft. Worth, TX, Edward Earl Lawler, Jr. of Jackson, as well as grandson-in-law Brian Twomey of Dallas, TX and John David Hosemann of Vicksburg, MS. Honorary pallbearers include William Coleman Lawler, John Randolph Shell, Jr., Clyde Vester "Ves" Bennett, IV and Raymond Kyle Lawler.



Due to Covid19, private family service will be held at 10:00 on Wednesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Vicksburg, MS followed by a private burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests individual donations be made to the Hosemann Family Autism Foundation, 210 Meadow Knoll Drive, Jackson, MS 39211.









