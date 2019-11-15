|
Bo Chee Seto Jew
Greenwood - Bo Chee Seto Jew, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and long time resident of Greenwood, MS passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 93 after a brief illness.
Bo Chee was born November 4, 1925 in a small village in China, the eldest of 4 children of William and Chau Kam Szeto, who were dentists. Life was hard in their village, especially because of the destruction and poverty caused by bombing during World War II. Bo Chee herself had a narrow escape when her school was bombed and she managed to drag her brother to safety by hiding under an iron stove.
She married Shung Moo Jew in 1947 and came with him to the United States, like so many other immigrants after the war, to pursue the "American dream." They settled in Greenwood, Mississippi, opened a tiny grocery store, and began to raise a family. A short time later, they were able to move into a larger store - Joe's Market - that they owned and operated for over 50 years. Bo Chee and Shung Moo and their grocery store became an important part of the community and especially their neighborhood. Bo Chee, who spoke not a word of English when she arrived in Greenwood, was now affectionately known as "Miz Joe," who engaged in friendly banter with her customers, knew all about their kids, and eventually their kids' kids. Importantly, she became the friend they counted on to help feed their families if they were in need.
Her love for, and generosity to, her family and friends were manifested in ways both great and small - gifts of sweet potato and apple pies that she stayed awake all night to bake; Chinese herbal broths to heal whatever ailed; comfort and help in difficult times; her home to friends and relatives until they had homes of their own.
Bo Chee's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Her devotion and love for her husband and children and her absolute faith in God's love for her were the centerpieces of her life. She is survived by her husband, Shung Moo Jew; her children, Jean, Evelyn (Richard Berger), Herman, Sam (Pam), and Bobby (Christina); grandchildren, Ashley Markham (Clay), Nicholas (Leisel), Nathan (Alexa), and Christopher (Klare); great-grandchildren, Nora, Jack, Caldwell, Evelyn Ellis, and Gresham; her sister Mrs. Albert Yee and brother Steven Szeto. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, Chuck Szeto.
A Celebration of Life Service for Bo Chee will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Chinese Christian Church of Greater Jackson, 803 Old Agency Road, Ridgeland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019