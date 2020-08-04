1/
Bob Fulton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Fulton

Florence - Robert "Bob" Wilton Fulton, 76, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. No services are scheduled at this time. The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.

Bob was born Jun 13, 1944 to the late Wilton Cooper and Josephine Fulton in San Diego, CA. He worked as a Landman in the Oil and Gas industry and served in the National Guard. He loved hunting and watching his son's track meets and races.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Teresa Fulton of Florence and his son, Cooper (Anna) Fulton of Madison.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved