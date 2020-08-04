Bob Fulton
Florence - Robert "Bob" Wilton Fulton, 76, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. No services are scheduled at this time. The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
Bob was born Jun 13, 1944 to the late Wilton Cooper and Josephine Fulton in San Diego, CA. He worked as a Landman in the Oil and Gas industry and served in the National Guard. He loved hunting and watching his son's track meets and races.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Teresa Fulton of Florence and his son, Cooper (Anna) Fulton of Madison.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
.