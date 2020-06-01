Bob Harmon



Following a valiant 22-year battle with ataxia, James Robert Harmon, Jr. ( Bob Harmon) passed away on Thurday May 28th, 2020, in Jackson, MS.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Marzelle Harmon (Lynn Haven, FL), and his youngest son, Tanner Scott Harmon (Nashville, TN). He is survived by his daughter, Terri Harmon Cosby (Chad) of Birmingham, AL; son, Matthew Griffin Harmon of Nashville,Tn ; grandchildren, Meredith Cosby and Mason Cosby; sister, Pam Harmon Fenn (Mike) of Palm Bay, FL and brother Alan Harmon (Joan) of Jacksonville, FL.



Bob was a 30-year contractor and business owner in the Jackson area. He also retired from the Air National Guard in Jackson. It was these two places where Bob gave back to the community by supporting Habitat for Humanity and supporting Guard recruitment. This demonstrated his commitment to a "hand up" for the next generation. He will be missed but is now free.



If you would like to honor Bob, please do so via: Habitat for Humanity, Mississippi Capitol Area,615 Stonewall St., Jackson 39213.









