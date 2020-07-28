Bobbie J. Austin
Winona - Bobbie Jean Baskin Austin gained her wings on Sunday July 26, 2020. She will always be remembered for her strong faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, her sharp mind, quick wit, and deep, kind, generous loving spirit.
Bobbie was born to Yvonne Payne and John Lawrence Baskin on February 24, 1937. She lived in Winona and attended Kilmichael schools where in High School she met the love of her life, Cecil Bryant Austin. They were married on March 13, 1954, for 60 wonderful years before his death on July 24, 2014.
Bobbie and Cecil started their lives together in Jackson, MS, moved to Greenwood, MS, and retired to the family home in Winona. While in Jackson, Bobbie started her career with Southern Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator and was later promoted to a supervisor. After Southern Bell, Bobbie continued contributing to the support and welfare of her family by working at The Prissy Hen clothing store, The Ramada Inn, Best Western Hotel, Supreme Electronics and various other positions. She loved being active, engaged and being afforded the opportunities to go antique and oddity shopping.
Bobbie can be remembered as the girl enjoying her rides, the most memorable of which were a 1973 Yellow Volkswagen bug she "peddled" and her 2 Mustang convertibles, so… "Ride Sally Ride" was her theme song.
She was an avid animal lover, known to carry a bag of dog food in the trunk of her Mustang so to stop and feed strays, quite often bringing them home to a better life. Bobbie came to feel that one particular stray, Gabriel, was sent as her special angel for her comfort.
As a trusted crew member for Cecil in his airplane, N48JR, a surprise birthday gift from Bobbie, she was an enthusiastic attendee at many of the Navion fly-ins.
Bobbie and Cecil shared a great love and affection for each other, allowing each to chase their passions, enjoying rich lives, and come back home together. Bobbie also took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was a constant cheerleader in their lives.
Over her life, Bobbie developed and nurtured many deep and enduring friendships. She contributed to her community through her involvement and support of the Kilmichael United Methodist Church, Winona Library, Daughters of the American Revolution, Boy Scouts of America, The American Cancer Society
, the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and the United States Pony Club.
Bobbie is survived by her son LTC Lawrence Bryant Austin, Sr, and wife Josephine TS Ashcraft Austin, granddaughter Amanda JA Austin, and fiancée Danner S. Goodwin, and grandson PFC Lawrence Bryant Austin, Jr.
A private visitation and service will be held at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona, MS, with a public graveside service at 10:45am in the Oakwood Cemetery in Winona to follow.
Songs to be included as a celebration to her life will be "Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling" and "I'll Fly Away".
Reverend Linda Little Malone of Kilmichael United Methodist Church will officiate assisted by Reverend Chad Bowen of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church of Winona. Pallbearers will be: Lawrence Austin, Bryant Austin, Ricky Bullard, Sandy Evans, Thomas J Evans, Danner Goodwin and Karl Oliver. Honorary pallbearers are: Daniel Austin, Thom Eason, Sandra Evans, David Heath, Steven Jennings, Cecil Kirk and Johnny Sally.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to The American Cancer Society
or the Mississippi Kidney Foundation.