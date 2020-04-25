Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Bobbie Lewis


1942 - 2020
Bobbie Lewis Obituary
Bobbie Lewis

Terry - Bobbie Lewis, 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson; MS. Graveside services are 11 AM Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bobbie was born in Jackson on March 9, 1942, to Ray and Marie Howard Dunlap. She was a longtime resident of Terry, MS and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a vital part of helping her husband Mr. Ervin on the farm. Reading was one of her joys along with growing flowers and traveling. Her greatest accomplishment was taking care of her family.

Those preceding her in death include her parents, Ray and Marie Dunlap and a brother, Charles Dunlap. Those left to mourn her passing are her loving husband of 58 years Ervin Lewis; daughter Connie Lewis Jones (Trey) of Nashville, TN and 2 grandchildren, Ashton and Ambree Jones.

An online register book is available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
