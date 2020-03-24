Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery
Crystal Springs, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Bridges


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Bridges Obituary
Bobby Bridges

Byram - Bobby Joe Bridges passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home in Byram surrounded by his loving family. He was 58. Due to the current circumstances, the family will have a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Crystal Springs, MS.

Mr. Bridges was born to Marlene Duncan and Odell Bridges on June 29, 1961 in Compton, CA. Bobby was a long-time resident of South Jackson where he was employed with Triple A Cooper for 28 years. He was an active coach to his son as he played baseball growing up and loved classic cars.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, B.J. Bridges and brother, Billy Bridges. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheri Bridges of Byram; son, Kyle Bridges of Little Elm, TX; brother, Tommy Bridges of Crystal Springs; sister, Starla Lambert of Monticello; and two grand-children, Kaydin Skylar Bridges and Brylin Jasia Bridges.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
Download Now