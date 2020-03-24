|
Bobby Bridges
Byram - Bobby Joe Bridges passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home in Byram surrounded by his loving family. He was 58. Due to the current circumstances, the family will have a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Crystal Springs, MS.
Mr. Bridges was born to Marlene Duncan and Odell Bridges on June 29, 1961 in Compton, CA. Bobby was a long-time resident of South Jackson where he was employed with Triple A Cooper for 28 years. He was an active coach to his son as he played baseball growing up and loved classic cars.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, B.J. Bridges and brother, Billy Bridges. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheri Bridges of Byram; son, Kyle Bridges of Little Elm, TX; brother, Tommy Bridges of Crystal Springs; sister, Starla Lambert of Monticello; and two grand-children, Kaydin Skylar Bridges and Brylin Jasia Bridges.
