Bobby Campbell, Jr.



Florence - Mr. Bobby Campbell, Jr., 91, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Willow Creek Nursing Home in Byram, MS. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 22nd from 1:30 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service in the Chancellor Funeral Home Chapel in Florence, MS. Burial will follow at Clear Branch Cemetery. Rev. Jonathan Sherwin and Rev. Bryan Presson will officiate.



Mr. Campbell was born in Jackson, MS to the late Robert and Anse Rae Campbell. He was a farmer and worked for over 28 years with Marquette Cement. He lived in the Florence community for most of his life. Bobby was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon over 50 years and chairman of the cemetery committee. He served on the board of SW Rankin water for many years. He served as a Merchant Marine.



Along with his parents, Mr. Campbell is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Vivian Tucker Campbell; and his sister, Ruby Lewis. He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Harry) Reynolds of Florence, Vicki (Greg) Johnston of Purvis, and Celia (Tim) King of Florence; 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clear Branch Baptist Church building fund or cemetery fund, 276 Clear Branch Rd., Florence, MS 39073; Redemption Church, P.O. Box 150211, Ogden, Utah, 84415 or The Grove Church, 6855 Lincoln Rd. Ext., Hattiesburg, MS 39402.



The family expresses their appreciation for the love and care provided by the Willow Creek Staff.



