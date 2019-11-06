|
Bobby Gene Gasaway
Brandon - Bobby Gene Gasaway, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Services will be held at Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon, MS at 11am, Friday, November 8, 2019. Visitation will start at 9am. A graveside service will be held at Andrews Chapel Cemetery.
Bobby Gene Gasaway was born August 1, 1929 in Stonewall, MS to the late Wymer C. Gasaway and Willie Mae Gasaway. After high school and a brief career in construction, Bobby joined the U.S. Army in 1950, serving in the Korean War with the 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. During his two years of service, he was awarded three Bronze Stars for heroic achievements. After his discharge from service, he continued with his career in construction and then retired from Marquette Cement Company where he served as yard leader. One of Bobby's most beloved jobs after retirement was serving as bus driver for the Children's Center of First Baptist Church in Brandon, MS.
Bobby was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Brandon, MS and a charter member of Brandon Baptist Church of Brandon, MS. His life focus was and his legacy will be his Christian witness to others in order that they may come to know Christ.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Faith Lackey Gasaway of Brandon, MS and his daughter, Leah Chadwick (Randy) of Lexington, AL.
Bobby's Sunday School class, led by Joe Boyles, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Brandon Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 Brandon Baptist Drive, Brandon, MS 39042.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019