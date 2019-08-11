Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Ridge Cemetery
Noxapater, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Hugh Harrell


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Hugh Harrell Obituary
Bobby Hugh Harrell

Brandon - Bobby Hugh Harrell, 76, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Union Ridge Cemetery in Noxapater.

Bob was a U S Marine having served in Vietnam.

Survivors include: wife, Sylvia Morris Harrell; daughter, Jill Smith (Buddy); step-sons, Tim Taylor and Chris Taylor (Shellie); brothers, Ed, Sammy, Lyn, and Larry Harrell; sisters, Patsy and Linda Harrell; grandchildren, Joey Smith (Kat), Josh Smith, Taylor Smith, and Jordyn Smith; great grandchildren, Gage Smith and Harley Dabbs; nephew, Eddie Harrell; and adopted Texas daughter, Kim McQueen.

1 Corinthians 13:13

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now