Bobby Hugh Harrell
Brandon - Bobby Hugh Harrell, 76, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Union Ridge Cemetery in Noxapater.
Bob was a U S Marine having served in Vietnam.
Survivors include: wife, Sylvia Morris Harrell; daughter, Jill Smith (Buddy); step-sons, Tim Taylor and Chris Taylor (Shellie); brothers, Ed, Sammy, Lyn, and Larry Harrell; sisters, Patsy and Linda Harrell; grandchildren, Joey Smith (Kat), Josh Smith, Taylor Smith, and Jordyn Smith; great grandchildren, Gage Smith and Harley Dabbs; nephew, Eddie Harrell; and adopted Texas daughter, Kim McQueen.
1 Corinthians 13:13
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 11, 2019