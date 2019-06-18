Services
Bobby "Big" Joe Stewart

Fairhope, AL - Bobby "Big" Joe Stewart, 77, died June 13, 2019 at his home in Fairhope, Alabama after battling cancer. His funeral service was held Saturday at Wolfe Bay Funeral Home, followed by a reception at Rock Creek Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife Lynn and his 3 children, Steve (wife Kimberly), Susan (husband Brad), and Scott (wife Carrie). Also by 5 grandchildren Steven Stewart (wife Kenna), Stewart Thrash (wife Scottie), Joseph Thrash, Brett Stewart, and Gracelyn Thrash. Also by Mary Stewart Aycock (sister), Jim Stewart (brother), and Charles Stewart (brother).

He was predeceased by Lucile Dickson Stewart (mother), John Wesley Stewart Sr (father), and John Wesley Stewart Jr (brother).

In lieu of flowers, please contribute any and all memorials to the and / or http://main.acsevents.org/goto/poppasgirl
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 18, 2019
