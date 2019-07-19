|
Bobby L. Boyles
Flora - Bobby Lincoln Boyles, born October 13, 1932 to Sarah "Bessie" and Hezekiah Boyles, entered into eternity on July 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son Bobby "Bubba" Boyles and 2 great grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Glyn Boyles; two daughters, Linda Holmes (Lester), Melanie Emerson (Patrick); three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren.
He was a truck driver for many years and loved telling trucking stories. He truly loved his family with all his heart.
Services will be held at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with visitation preceding from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Jackson Cemetery in Flora, MS at 3:00 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 19, 2019