Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Jackson Cemetery
Flora, MS
Bobby L. Boyles


1932 - 2019
Bobby L. Boyles Obituary
Bobby L. Boyles

Flora - Bobby Lincoln Boyles, born October 13, 1932 to Sarah "Bessie" and Hezekiah Boyles, entered into eternity on July 16, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son Bobby "Bubba" Boyles and 2 great grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Glyn Boyles; two daughters, Linda Holmes (Lester), Melanie Emerson (Patrick); three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren.

He was a truck driver for many years and loved telling trucking stories. He truly loved his family with all his heart.

Services will be held at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with visitation preceding from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Jackson Cemetery in Flora, MS at 3:00 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 19, 2019
