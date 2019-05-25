Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Heights Baptist Church
Graveside service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Houlka, MS
Madison - Bobby M. Hardin, 79, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, MS.

Bobby was born on December 2, 1939 in Booneville, MS, the son of the late Arnie and Lula Hardin. He was in the grocery business for over 60 years. Bobby worked over 20 years as the Meat Supervisor at Piggly Wiggly.

He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Bobby enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and friends and most of all traveling.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hardin.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Becky; 4 children, Sylvia Faulkner (Rob), Glenn Hardin (Paula), Melinda Smith (Randy), Brian Wilbourne, 2 sisters, Hazel McCormic and Peggy D'mello (Merv) and 8 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 25, 2019
