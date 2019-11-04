|
Bobby Richardson
Brandon - Services for Bobby Richardson will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11 a. m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Rev. Chris Cumbest, Rev. Sheila Cumbest, and Rev. Andrew Hanna officiating. Burial will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Richardson, 66, of Brandon, died Sunday, November 3, 2019.
A native of Kemper County, he graduated from Nanih Waiya High School in 1971. He attended East Mississippi Community College where he played basketball and baseball. After graduation from EMCC he attended Mississippi State University where he received his BS degree in education in 1975, and his master's degree in 1984. He spent over 31 years in public education beginning his career at Porter's Chapel Academy, followed by East Central High School in Hurley, Pascagoula High School, and then Philadelphia High School where he served 12 years as athletic director, coach & assistant principal; and in 1992-1993, he coached the 2A Boys State Basketball Championship and was selected Coach Of The Year by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. In that same year he was also named the Gatorade Coach of the Year. He continued his career at Forest High School, Neshoba Central High School, Columbus School System, and then West Point High School where he retired. After retirement he coached at Newton County Academy for two years, and then Calhoun County Academy for one year. He then relocated to Brandon and attended Wells United Methodist Church.
Survivors include wife of 21 years, Sarah Richardson of Brandon; son, Barry Richardson (Krystal) of Philadelphia; stepdaughter, Lea Ann Ellis (Wesley) of Forest, Melissa Murray (Andy) of Decatur; stepson, L. P. Gaddis (Dawn) of New Bern, NC; eight grandchildren, Harper Richardson, Maggie Ellis, Mallory Ellis, Bailey Murray, Ava Murray, Caroline Murray, Warden Gaddis, Walker Gaddis; sister, Grace Ward (Lawrence) of Madison; brothers, Bruce Richardson (June) of Preston, Johnny (Glenda) Richardson of Louisville; special niece and nephew, Chris Thigpen, Greg Ward; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Brooks Bryan, Francisco Wilson, Marcus Stribling, Steve Cannon, Matthew Brown and Raymond Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are the PHS 1992-93 Basketball Team.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019