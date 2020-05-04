Bobbye F. Buck
Ridgeland - Bobbye Jean Ferguson Buck, 95, a resident of Ridgeland, MS, passed away at the St. Dominic Medical Center on May 2, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery, Clinton, MS. Arrangements are being directed by Wright and Ferguson, Flowood, MS. A full obituary will be posted on their website, www.wrightferguson.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 4 to May 6, 2020.