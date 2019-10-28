|
Bobbye Hardin Hankins
Raleigh - Bobbye Hardin Hankins, 91, of Raleigh, Mississippi died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Alden Pointe Assisted Living in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was born March 16, 1928, in Taylorsville, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Raleigh, Ms. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with burial at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville, MS. Dr. Jeff Myers will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements. (601) 764-2181.
Bobbye was born on March 16, 1928, in Taylorsville, MS. She graduated from Taylorsville High School and then attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She married G. C. Hankins on December 21, 1947. They later moved to Raleigh where they lived all of their married life. Bobbye was a stay at home mom and assisted G. C. at Hankins Chevrolet Company and Raleigh Land and Timber Company.
Bobbye taught piano, enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and painting. She was most of all a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was lovingly known by her family as Mama Bobbye and was well known for her ministry in the church she loved, FBC Raleigh. She served as the church organist and pianist for over 60 years, playing for numerous weddings, funerals, Sunday services, and revivals. She faithfully served in the children's ministry in Sunday School, VBS, choir, RA's and GA's. She was known for her love of her family and community with a constant encouraging smile. Her greatest joy in life was knowing Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in Hattiesburg in 2013 and later relocated to Alden Pointe Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jonathan Sylvander Hardin; mother, Lela Jane Hardin; husband, G.C. Hankins; grandson-in-law, Jake Greer; aunt, Robbie "Auntie" Hardin; sister, Valera Hardin Hord; brothers Harmon Hardin, J.S. Hardin, Derland Hardin, and Dalton Hardin.
Survivors include daughter, Melissa Kouhout (Al); sons Wade Hankins (Claudia) and Randy Hankins (Janet); grandchildren, Meredith Covington (Anthony), Ashley Mosley (Todd), Abigail Jackson, Rebecca Greer, Julie Gardner (Ben), Reece Hankins, and Michael Hankins; great-grandchildren Mia Covington, Wade Covington, Alyce Mosley, James Greer, Elizabeth Gardner, Noah Gardner, and Hankins Mosley.
Pallbearers will be Reece Hankins, Michael Hankins, Ben Gardner, Todd Mosley, Anthony Covington, and Larry Weathersby.
Honorary pallbearers will be Verlon Hughes, Al Kouhout, Charles Hord, and Harris Hankins.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Alden Pointe Assisted Living.
Memorials may be given to The Baptist Children's Village 114 Marketridge Drive Ridgeland, MS 39157 or FBC Raleigh, MS (Lottie Moon International Missions Offering)
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019