1929 - 2020
Bobbye Mills Obituary
Bobbye Mills

Louisville - Mrs. Bobbye Jean Mills, 90, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 16th, at Porter Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Childs and Rev. Trent Jaudon officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Center Ridge Methodist Cemetery. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Mills was born September 8, 1929, in Neshoba County, MS. She was a graduate of East Central Community College, and a longtime manager of a savings and loan company, and also worked with her husband at M. L. Mills Jr. Oil Co. She was a member of the Town & Country Garden Club, and First Methodist Church where she was active in Methodist Women and the Circles. She was preceded in death by her husband, M. L. Mills, Jr.; her parents, Q.C. and Emily Young; a son, Kevin Mills, a grandson, Kelley Mills; a step-daughter, Joanne Wilkes; five sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Charles) Smyth, Kristi (Charles Howard) Carter; a daughter-in-law, Lori Mills; and two sons, Ken (Mandy) Mills and Brian (Pam) Mills, all of Louisville. She was affectionately know as "Bobba" to her grandchildren, Leslie Smyth, Melanie Fornal, Stephanie Joyner, Chris Eaves, Chad Bender, Taylor Mills, Justin Childs, Madison Womble, Emily Mills, Collin Mills, and Mary Grace Mills; 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church, Center Ridge Cemetery Fund, the Winston County Library, or the American Diabetes Assn.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
