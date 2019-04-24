|
Bobbye Nell Butler
Jackson - Bobbye Nell Butler passed on from this life on April 23, 2019 at 95 years of age, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:30am at First Baptist Church Jackson with funeral services beginning at 11:30am.
She is survived by her nephew, Douglas Arnold and wife Lynn of Guntown; niece, Jo Ann Crawford and husband David of Madison; nephew, David Wright of Palm Springs, CA;, and niece Deborah Meadows of Pearl; 4 great nieces; and 7 great great nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019