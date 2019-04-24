Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbye Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbye Nell Butler


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbye Nell Butler Obituary
Bobbye Nell Butler

Jackson - Bobbye Nell Butler passed on from this life on April 23, 2019 at 95 years of age, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:30am at First Baptist Church Jackson with funeral services beginning at 11:30am.

She is survived by her nephew, Douglas Arnold and wife Lynn of Guntown; niece, Jo Ann Crawford and husband David of Madison; nephew, David Wright of Palm Springs, CA;, and niece Deborah Meadows of Pearl; 4 great nieces; and 7 great great nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.