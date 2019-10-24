Resources
Bonnie Andrews


1952 - 2019
Bonnie Andrews Obituary
Bonnie Andrews

Pearl - Bonnie Sue Andrews, 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Merit Health River Oaks Medical Center in Flowood. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on June 15, 1952.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Wayne Andrews., her father and stepmother, 5 children and 6 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Flowood Baptist Church in Flowood. Bro. Ricky Gray, pastor, will officiate at the funeral service immediately following at 11a.m. Burial will be at 4 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church cemetery in Sardis. Bro. Scott Rogers will officiate.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
