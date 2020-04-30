Bonnie Brister Howard
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Brister Howard

Crystal Springs - Bonnie Brister Howard, 85, passed away April 29, 2020 at Copiah Living Center. A private graveside will be held at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Howard was a native and lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. She worked in customer service for Entergy retiring in 1994 after over 30 years. She was an active member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church where she served in many places.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howard.

She is survived by her cousin, Dianne Walker.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
(601) 892-1521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stringer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved