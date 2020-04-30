Bonnie Brister Howard



Crystal Springs - Bonnie Brister Howard, 85, passed away April 29, 2020 at Copiah Living Center. A private graveside will be held at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.



Mrs. Howard was a native and lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. She worked in customer service for Entergy retiring in 1994 after over 30 years. She was an active member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church where she served in many places.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howard.



She is survived by her cousin, Dianne Walker.













