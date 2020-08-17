1/
Bonnie E. Ruschewski
1937 - 2020
Bonnie E. Ruschewski

Yazoo City - Bonnie E Ruschewski, 82, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at The Mississippi Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Jackson. She retired as an Executive Secretary at Mississippi Chemical Corporation and was a member of Benton United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter; Sandra (Gregg) Ragland of Lexington, sons; Bruce (Woo Woo) Ruschewski of Benton, and Brett Ruschewski of Yazoo City, grandchildren; Ashleigh Nowell, Chandler Ragland, B. J. Ruschewski, Rusch Ragland, and Bruce Ellis Ruschewski and 3 great grandchildren.

Graveside services under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday August 20th in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. Chandler Ragland will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are; B. J. Ruschewski, Bennett Ruschewski, Rusch Ragland, Bruce Ellis Ruschewski, Kevin Ellis, and Thomas Hollinsworth.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
