Bonnie E. RuschewskiYazoo City - Bonnie E Ruschewski, 82, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at The Mississippi Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Jackson. She retired as an Executive Secretary at Mississippi Chemical Corporation and was a member of Benton United Methodist Church.Survivors include her daughter; Sandra (Gregg) Ragland of Lexington, sons; Bruce (Woo Woo) Ruschewski of Benton, and Brett Ruschewski of Yazoo City, grandchildren; Ashleigh Nowell, Chandler Ragland, B. J. Ruschewski, Rusch Ragland, and Bruce Ellis Ruschewski and 3 great grandchildren.Graveside services under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday August 20th in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. Chandler Ragland will officiate.Serving as pallbearers are; B. J. Ruschewski, Bennett Ruschewski, Rusch Ragland, Bruce Ellis Ruschewski, Kevin Ellis, and Thomas Hollinsworth.