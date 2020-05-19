Bonnie Lee Poe Hines
1934 - 2020
Bonnie Lee Poe Hines

Liberty Chapel Community, Ethel, MS - Bonnie Lee Poe Hines, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday morning, May 21, at Liberty Chapel Cemetery, Ethel, MS. An informal celebration of her life will follow on the grounds from noon to 2pm.

She was an Air Force wife and Registered Nurse retiring locally after serving at both Choctaw County Hospital in Ackerman and Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital in Kosciusko, MS. She was a member of the Kosciusko First United Methodist Church and a former member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include sons, Franklin Hines and wife Kristen, of Houston, TX and Sidney Hines and wife Jodi, of Rock Hill, SC; five grandchildren, Marshall, Garrett, Seth, Dane, and Kendra; nine great-grandchildren , Lyle, Marlene, Benjamin, Ruth, Charlotte, Abigail, Harriet, Trace, Lillian, and very shortly - Henry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Hines, Jr.; parents Joseph Henry and Matilda Gosa Poe; and her siblings Alvin Henry Poe, Annie Matt Poe, Dorothy Virginia Poe, Lettress Aleda Poe, Oliver Ray 'Crip' Poe, and Woodrow Wilson 'Buck' Poe.

Memorials may be made to:

1.Liberty Chapel Memorial Association -

Contact Tom Thompson email

tomlinmm@bellsouth.net

2.RSVP Ministries in Kosciusko

3.Helping Hands Ministry in Kosciusko

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Liberty Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jordan Funeral Home
845 Highway 12 E
Kosciusko, MS 39090
(662) 289-5521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

