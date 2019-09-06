|
Bonnie Rea Cullom
Flowood - Bonnie Rea Cullom, Flowood, MS, age 75, went to be home with the Lord on September 3, 2019. She was a native of Jayess and most recently a longtime resident of Flowood, MS. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved the Lord and served her family with gladness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Carrie Brister, her brothers, Harry Dean and Willie Paul Brister, and her sister, Golda Holloway.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Curtis S. Cullom, her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Allison Cullom, their son, Grant Cullom, her daughter, Patrice Wallace and son-in-law, Bryan Wallace, and their children, Merritt Wallace, Mikayla and Jared Hansen and their daughter Kennedy Hansen, her daughter, Lisa James, and her daughters Grace and Callie James, her daughter, Michelle Seal and son-in-law, Larry Seal, and her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Sherri Cullom and their children, Jace and Brynn Cullom, her sister, Joyce Edenfield of Jayess, MS, and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Summit School Art Class in Jackson, MS. Services will be held at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood, MS on Sunday, September 8th at 1:30 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019