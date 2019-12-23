|
Bonnie Webb Bruce
Pearl - Mrs. Bonnie Webb Bruce, age 89 of Pearl, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Briar Hill Baptist Church from 10:00am until 10:45am with a graveside service following at 11:00am in the church cemetery.
She was born on July 24, 1930 in West Monroe, LA to the late Monroe and Lucille Adams. Bonnie retired from the MS Department of Corrections as a Case Manager Supervisor and was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Rev. Wilbur B. Webb and E.J. Bruce.
Bonnie is survived by her sons; Doug Webb (Rhonda), Robin Webb, and Larry Webb (Cindy); five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019