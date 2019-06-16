Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bottsy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bottsy Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bottsy Smith Obituary
Mrs. Bottsy Smith

Florence - Mrs. Bottsy Raye Smith, 84, passed into the arms of Jesus early Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Florence. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16th and again on Monday, June 17th from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.

Mrs. Smith was born March 4, 1935 in State Line, MS to LaRoy and Gertrude Smith. She was a very caring child of God whose priority was first to God, closely followed by her family and her church. Bottsy also loved to laugh, have fun and enjoyed reading. A natural caregiver, her heart was serving others and she expressed that by cooking and assisting in every way.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Messenger Press and as an Administrative Assistant at Wesley College, but most of her work was done as the Town Clerk for the City of Florence.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Bottsy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert D. Smith; brother, LaRoy "Sonny" Smith, Jr.; and sister, Jacqueline "Jacque" Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Sheri Farmer of Florence, Wanda (Steve) Green of Mobile, AL, and Jeanne (Chris) Park of Florence; brother, Wayne Smith of State Line, MS; 6 grandchildren, Carrie Kittrell, David (Rozanna) Kittrell, Jessi (Anthony) Neely, Jake (Gena Beth) Sims, Amy Green, and Jeanie (Danny) Stonestreet; 4 great grandchildren, Annie Kittrell, Jewel Raye Neely, Atleigh Kittrell, and Laney Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Gideon's International.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Download Now