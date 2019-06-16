Mrs. Bottsy Smith



Florence - Mrs. Bottsy Raye Smith, 84, passed into the arms of Jesus early Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Florence. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16th and again on Monday, June 17th from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.



Mrs. Smith was born March 4, 1935 in State Line, MS to LaRoy and Gertrude Smith. She was a very caring child of God whose priority was first to God, closely followed by her family and her church. Bottsy also loved to laugh, have fun and enjoyed reading. A natural caregiver, her heart was serving others and she expressed that by cooking and assisting in every way.



She worked as a bookkeeper for Messenger Press and as an Administrative Assistant at Wesley College, but most of her work was done as the Town Clerk for the City of Florence.



Along with her parents, Mrs. Bottsy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert D. Smith; brother, LaRoy "Sonny" Smith, Jr.; and sister, Jacqueline "Jacque" Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Sheri Farmer of Florence, Wanda (Steve) Green of Mobile, AL, and Jeanne (Chris) Park of Florence; brother, Wayne Smith of State Line, MS; 6 grandchildren, Carrie Kittrell, David (Rozanna) Kittrell, Jessi (Anthony) Neely, Jake (Gena Beth) Sims, Amy Green, and Jeanie (Danny) Stonestreet; 4 great grandchildren, Annie Kittrell, Jewel Raye Neely, Atleigh Kittrell, and Laney Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Gideon's International.



