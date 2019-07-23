Services
B.r. Noel


1928 - 2019
B.r. Noel Obituary
B.R. Noel

Hattiesburg, MS - B.R. Noel passed away on July 14th, 2019. Born December 19th, 1928 to the late Beadie Ross and Amanda Moore Noel. Brother to the late L.D. Noel. Beloved husband to the late Jeanine F. Noel. Former husband to the late Ruth Marler, father to Mathias, Brett and Amanda, Grandfather to four Grandchildren and survived by many loving friends.

B.R. was born in Center, Texas. He was a veteran of WWII, serving aboard the U.S.S. Shangri-La CV-38, assigned to Naval Air Group 5, VF6A. He was a long time resident of Hattiesburg, MS and Tampa, FL. No funeral services will be held, per his request.

Honoring all those who served and currently serving, we the people are eternally grateful.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 23, 2019
