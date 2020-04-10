|
Bradley James Pope
Clinton - Bradley James Pope passed away on April 8, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. He was born on June 11, 1932, to Bradley John and Mayme Pope. He graduated from Brookhaven High School and afterword received B.A. and M.A. degrees from Mississippi College. He graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky with the B.D. and Th.M. degrees. Later, he earned the D.Min. degree from the San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, California.
After pastoring First Baptist Church in Shelby, MS, he was Director of Religious Activities at Mississippi College for 20 years. He became licensed as a professional counselor and served in that capacity with the Shepherd's Staff Counseling Center. Bradley was active in and received honors for his participation in the civic life of his home town of Clinton, MS. He was instrumental in founding the Clinton Community Christian Corporation, a social service organization.
His hobbies included tennis, wood working, travel, and reading. Among his greatest joys were his mentoring and counseling of college students, time spent with his family, his volunteer work in the community and in his church, and above all his love of people.
He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, daughter Beverly Hughey (Kenneth), son Stan Pope, daughter Jo Beth Prather (Phil), sister Johnnie Foster, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date at Northside Baptist Church.
Memorials can be made to Northside Baptist Church, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, or the Clinton Community Christian Corporation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020