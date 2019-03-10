Brandyn Scott Festervan



Jackson - Brandyn Scott Festervan passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was 27.



A native of Jackson, MS, Brandyn was raised in Madison, MS and Dallas, TX. He was a graduate of Keller High School.



Brandyn was a carefree spirit with a big, generous heart. Always smiling, he was the life of the party and had no enemies as exemplified by his many friendships. He loved music, motorcycles, cars, and going to the beach. He was always a well dressed gentleman just like his father. He was a loving son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and devoted friend to many. He will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Henry and Edna Patterson and retired Col. Ralph and Sybil Renfro.



He is survived by his mother, Melodie Patterson Festervan, of Ridgeland; father, Ron Festervan, of Dallas; maternal grandmother, Rachel Zundel (Charlie), of Madison; maternal grandfather, John Patterson (Ann), of Gainesville, FL; paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Wells, of Fargo, ND; paternal grandfather, Ronald Festervan, Sr. (Shirley), of Shreveport, LA; uncles, Troy Festervan (Nicole), of Madison and David Patterson, of Riverview, FL; and a host of other relatives and many friends.



Friends are invited to visitation with the family from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Broadmoor Baptist Church, 1531 Highland Colony Parkway in Madison.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Brandyn's memory to Limbs For Life Foundation at www.limbsforlife.org or to . Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary