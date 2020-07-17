Brenda Anita Prestage
Pearl, MS - Brenda Anita Prestage, 64, passed away Thurs. July 16, 2020 at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS. Graveside Services are 2pm on Sat. July 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Prestage was born on Feb. 14, 1956 in Morton, MS. and was currently a resident of Pearl, MS.
She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Blair (Tommy); father, K.E. Prestage; sister, Betty Logan (David); brother, Danny Prestage (Janice); two grandchildren, Amber Vaughn (Colby) and Tyler Blair (Kirsten) and six great grandchildren, Colby Vaughn Jr., Emily Blair, Emma Vaughn, Dallas Vaughn, Carrington Blair and Mackenzie Blair. Mrs. Prestage is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Ola Prestage and a brother Calvin Prestage Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at P.O. Box 1000 Memphis, TN 38148-0552.