Brenda Anita Prestage
Brenda Anita Prestage

Pearl, MS - Brenda Anita Prestage, 64, passed away Thurs. July 16, 2020 at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS. Graveside Services are 2pm on Sat. July 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Prestage was born on Feb. 14, 1956 in Morton, MS. and was currently a resident of Pearl, MS.

She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Blair (Tommy); father, K.E. Prestage; sister, Betty Logan (David); brother, Danny Prestage (Janice); two grandchildren, Amber Vaughn (Colby) and Tyler Blair (Kirsten) and six great grandchildren, Colby Vaughn Jr., Emily Blair, Emma Vaughn, Dallas Vaughn, Carrington Blair and Mackenzie Blair. Mrs. Prestage is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Ola Prestage and a brother Calvin Prestage Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Memphis, TN 38148-0552.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
